Trust frontline warriors, says Hyderabadi doctor who beats Covid

Published: 12:05 am 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Pandemic times are tough and one needs to stay positive, be empathetic with fellow humans, not panic and trust the frontline warriors, says Dr Ravi Andrews, Nephrologist (Kidney specialist) at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, who fought the battle against Covid-19 and recovered.

Dr Andrews was seeing patients all through the lockdown while sensing that he was bound to get involved in the care of Covid-19 patients because dialysis patients were more vulnerable to picking up infections.

Despite being extremely careful and taking all the precautions, the doctor gradually started developing symptoms like mild sore throat, fever, body ache, chills, vomiting, loose motions, loss of taste and loss of smell. The doctor grew suspicious that he was infected with Covid-19 and when his test results came, his suspicion turned real and he was found Covid-19 positive on June 25.

Though the symptoms remained not-so-serious in the beginning, the horror began soon. His oxygen levels suddenly started dropping and he was having severe difficulty in breathing. He didn’t dare to take the chance and immediately got admitted to the hospital.

“Will I ever make it back home was the first thought I had before getting admitted to the hospital. I was sure I was going to die that night, alone and isolated. I was lying on my stomach, which is supposedly the best position to adopt when you have Covid-19 with breathing problems. Things didn’t improve even the next day. But I made up my mind to buck up to fight this out,” he said.

That changed things. His positive thinking and self-confidence helped him show steady improvement. His breathing eventually became easier and chest pain reduced. Dr.Andrews realised that his belief in himself was key at that stage. “I began to believe that I’m going to survive and that changed a lot for me,” he says.

That ushered in changes in how he started to emerge out of the crisis situation. “Today I’m much better and improving rapidly,” he points out.

Covid tests one’s resilience, willingness to fight back. “Be brave and be bold. Strictly follow physical distancing guidelines, do not panic and I guarantee we will survive this crisis,” he advises.

The doctor, who also served as a frontline warrior against the deadly virus infections like SARS in 2002, MERS in 2012, Swine flu in 2015 and Nipah in 2018, underscores the need to be patient till the next year by which time there could be an effective vaccine and effective modes of treatment for Covid-19.

