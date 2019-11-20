Truth about truth matters the most

By | Published: 20th Nov 2019 12:29 am

Are the ongoing strains in socioeconomic and political affairs, in any way, the fallout of incompatibility between human unethicality and the straightforwardness of digital technologies? Yes. Let me substantiate my viewpoint.

The olden and golden adage ‘to err is human’ has now turned into ‘to err is deadly’ due to the inevitable impact of scientific advances on human life, especially in the internet era. Never before has the truth found such a stronghold as digital technologies to reveal itself quite glaringly and daringly. Gone are the days when the truth mostly would lay hidden with either temporary oral storage or permanent documentation for want of authenticity or verification.

At present, truth, once said or done, will always emerge impeccably at our will in today’s world of handy and real-time gadgetry in no uncertain terms. This automatic systemic change has not only given a fillip to the hitherto struggling ideal of ‘Satyameva Jayate’ but also expects everyone to be truthful.

With digital technologies in operation, even the most intelligent criminals cannot hoodwink the police authorities, who can track the former easily with the help of cellular and spatial apps. The pupil who copies in the examination cannot challenge the classroom footage of video surveillance. Fraudsters are no longer immune to their own make-believe machinations for they are destined to fall victims unwittingly to their wily manipulation of data. Falsification of spoken or written words on the part of any politician will bring the concerned to justice, with foolproof digital mechanisms, being the order of the day. Misinterpretation of facts on the tax front, though for time being looks credible, does not go well once a complete set of sequences is in place on the digital network.

‘Epic’ Hearsay

Rumours that are largely nothing but untruths were convincingly in vogue in olden times when there was no cellular telephony. While an ignorant subject expelled rumours about Sita that she was not pure because she was abducted and kept in far-away Lanka, Lord Rama had to abide by ‘raja dharma’(duty of the ruler) and sent her to exile. But, had there been digital technologies, such a terrible hearsay would have been prevented from its genesis.

There also existed another episode in the epic of Mahabharata in which it could be seen how Yudhisthir, the eldest of the Pandavas who epitomised the truth, twisted the truth and echoed the rumour for the benefit of his victory in the war. When Drona, who was fighting on the side of the Kauravas, became unconquerable while using a divine weapon; there was virtually nothing on the earth at that moment that could beat him. Lord Krishna, who was on the side of the Pandavas, knew what exactly could stop Drona and so he ordered for the killing of a war elephant named Ashwatthama.

Ashwatthama was also the name of the warrior-son of Drona. When the news was spread on the battleground about the death of the elephant, the confused Drona asked Yudhisthir for confirmation. “Ashwatthama is dead,” Yudhisthir uttered loudly and then mumbled to himself so that Drona could not hear, “the elephant”. On ‘confirming’ the news from the righteous Yudhisthir, the heartbroken Drona dropped his invincible weapon on the ground, only to be slain by a commander of the Pandavas. Alas, there were no digital gadgets in the Kurukshetra for Drona to verify the confusing statement of Yudhisthir.

Lying for ‘Good’

Nevertheless, both truth and technologies per se are not partisan but neutral. Faking the truth or lies through digital means or falsification of the same through verbal or audiovisual medium becomes hurtful for humans as long as it does not make good. If a ‘lie’ makes good, humans get benefited. William Blake said, “A truth that is told with bad intent beats all the lies you can invent.”

A Wharton School study also found that “Individuals with altruistic intentions are perceived to be more moral, more benevolent and more honest, even when they lie.” A doctor might lie to her patients about the dreaded condition of the disease – just to help them recover better. On the other hand, digital technologies don’t necessarily subscribe to the humanitarian mode of a good-natured lie.

Therefore, the time has come that anybody, be it a student, professional, businessperson, bureaucrat, politician or a voter; requires oneself to be truthful. Any deviation from the truth can automatically be detected by digital footprint. The violations, deliberate or inadvertent, will adversely affect the trust of stakeholders, leading to debacles in interpersonal relations, socioeconomic entrepreneurship, marketing strategies, political affairs or even in familial matters.

Under One Roof

In the same way as social customs or industrial ventures or agricultural activities bring the people close, digital technologies also gather all under one roof. With more and more people becoming capable of airing their views, aspirations, suggestions or complaints with the help of user-friendly computing, broadcasting, etc, it is implied that those who govern and those who are governed need to get united in their objectives and should also let the things be transparent and honest for the sake of mutual understanding and well-being. They ought to make themselves frank and straightforward. If people don’t straighten themselves, digital technologies will straighten them in which case, it will be too painful for them.

Given the rationale vis-à-vis the prevailing conditions, it is imperative to realise and implement the fact, that both the socioeconomic and political practices and the logic of digital technologies should be in sync for the cause of nation’s progress. Hence, the current situation warrants to streamline and refine socialisation and sensitisation processes through which intended behavioural modifications can be addressed for the observance of proven values such as sincerity, genuineness, truthfulness and frankness, so as to meet the requirements of a digital society.

Back to the basics of ethics and not to civics, economics or politics at the outset is the need of the hour. The sooner we exit from manipulative and artificial manoeuvres, the more peaceful and happy we would stay or else the consequences that we may face will not just be disappointing but severely devastating, for the truth about truth matters the most.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

