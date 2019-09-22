My journey goes on, says Ashwini Dutt

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Having made many sensational hits for decades on his Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Telugu producer C Ashwini Dutt is still enthusiastic about turning a good script into magic on celluloid. He stunned the south Indian film industry as well as Bollywood 30 years ago with the impact he created by pulling off a casting coup in the combination of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi for Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

The combo of Dutt and the Megastar gave other box office hits like Choodalani Undi and Indra. The passionate filmmaker is still keen on making another movie with Chiranjeevi. Responding to whether the script is ready and when will the project take off, he said the quest for the right script is on and he’s listening to stories from writers in languages also. “Chiranjeevi has a great magical appeal even now that writers are passionate about conceiving a good script for him. Since our roots are in Chennai, I want to hear Tamil stories as well.

No story has appealed to me yet to ask Chiranjeevi to spare some time,” he said. It was Ashwini Dutt who showed the world an incredible style of filmmaking much before the advent of Baahubali. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was the first film in the ’80s that heralded a bewitching ambience on-screen with huge sets.

Recollecting those exciting days, Dutt said that the entire credit for the movie goes to director K Raghavendra Rao for his splendid imagination to present two legends in an unprecedented fashion. “Unlike now, heavy budgets and huge sets weren’t entertained then as Telugu market was limited.

But, I trusted a few elements like Chiranjeevi, Sridevi, Raghavendra Rao and Ilayaraja that justified my investment and gave hope of good returns. They converted my hunch and trust into reality. It’s a fact that Jagadeka Veerudu… is a milestone movie,” shared Dutt.He confirmed that Nag Ashwin is readying a script and Chiranjeevi agreed to listen to the story in due course.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter