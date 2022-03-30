Try homemade cucumber facial mist for summers

By Shahnaz Husain

Hyderabad: Looking fresh and glowing all day long can be quite a struggle, especially in summers when we have to deal with dry and dehydrated skin. Pollution, dirt, oil, and exposure to harsh sunlight/ UV radiation make it even harder to maintain a fresh face during this season.

There’s nothing quite like a refreshing face mist in the summertime. Facial sprays are a great way for hydrating, reviving, and brightening skin throughout the day. Face mists also moisturise skin and leave you with a glowing complexion.

Cucumber is one of the cheapest, safest, and most sustainable options in summer and it works excellent for our skin. Its high water content not only hydrates your skin, but also acts as a natural coolant to your skin. Cucumber face masks can revive tired skin and get rid of sun tan and acne.

Simply formulated, a facial spray can be a wonderful pick-me-up treatment. Facial mists also help to “set” your makeup. Instead of a powdery or chalky finish, you can have a moist and healthy look after applying makeup.

To make a spray mist at home, you will need a spray bottle and distilled water. Alternatively, you can use mineral water or rose water too. You can mix rose water with cucumber juice in equal quantities.

• You can make a facial mist with cucumber juice, mixing the juice of one cucumber with one tablespoon of rose water and one cup of mineral water.

• Mix cucumber juice with one teaspoon of mint juice and a cup of mineral water.

• The juice of one cucumber can be mixed with half-teaspoon lemon juice, one teaspoon aloe vera juice and one cup rose water. Chill the mixture in the fridge and use.

• Mix one tablespoon of cucumber juice with one cup coconut water. It makes a most refreshing skin toner and helps cool the skin.

• Take 10 gms of rose petals and put them in a bowl. Add two cups of hot water to cover them and let them infuse in the water. Leave overnight. Next morning, cool and strain and then add one tablespoon of cucumber juice and the contents of one Vitamin E capsule. Mix well. Put in a spray bottle and use it to spray a fine mist on the face.

• Cut a fresh cucumber and ripe tomato into chunks. Blend the chunks in a food processor and process until smooth. Pat the mixture onto your face and neck using your fingers. Let it sit on your skin for five minutes. Rinse well with lukewarm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

One should take care not to use too much facial mist sprays. Too much can actually cause your makeup to run, instead of helping to set it.

Hold the spray bottle about 6-8 inches away from the face and spritz the solution 2-3 times. Allow it to dry naturally while ensuring that the skin absorbs all the goodness!

