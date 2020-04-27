TS agriculture officials told to gear up for ‘Vaanakalam’ season

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary Agriculture B Janardhana Reddy has called upon the District Agricultural Officers, District Cooperative Officers and officers of Markfed to get ready for the ensuing “Vaanakalam” season of agriculture in the State. He addressed the district officers through a video conference here on Monday.

While expressing happiness over the bumper “Yasangi” crop he reminded them that here afterwards the nomenclature of cropping seasons have been changed. He said that the State now will have to find enough storage space to safely store the procured grain. “We are planning for usage of 4.2 Lakh tons storage capacity even as efforts are made to engage function halls to store the grain,” he said, stressing the need for coordinated efforts at district level.

Soil Sampling

Setting May 30 as a deadline for distributing reports of the soil samples collected already before the rainy season begins, Janardhana Reddy said that by May 15 fertiliser buffer stocks must be stashed in every district. “Stocking must be in accordance with the local needs and type of soil and suitable variety of fertilizer,” he told officers. He further suggested that the sale must be done through PoS machines at MRP rates. He warned stern action against those who try to sell fertilisers for a premium.

While directing the officers to coordinate with the Nodal Agency concerned and regularly verify the stocks that arrive by road in every district. He advised the district officers to function through the e-office and said that cooperative officers must undertake repairs of Godowns if required and keep them ready for use. Similarly, he wanted that each grain meant to be used as seed must be used for that purpose only.

Advising that green manure must encouraged to lessen dependence on fertilizers, he suggested use of Phosphate Solubilising Bacteria to utilise sulpher existing in the soil. He advised seed treatment for all Vaanakalam crops. He wanted a watch against those trying to sell Maize in Telangana because of the lower MSP in the neighbouring states.

The Principal Secretary further directed officer to upload every detail of the crops being grown by farmers in the Rythu Samagra Samachara Sekarana-portal. MD TS Marked V Bhasakarachary, Director TS Seeds Keshavulu, CC and RS Deputy Registrar G Prasanna and representatives of fertiliser companies were present .

