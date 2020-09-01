TS announces Rs. 25 lakh ex-gratia to kin of health staff

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that special arrangements would be made at NIMS so that Covid-19 positive healthcare workers would be provided exclusive healthcare services

Hyderabad: The State government will provide Rs 25 lakh towards ex-gratia to all the healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, in addition to the Rs 50 lakh, which is available through Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package insurance scheme, who have died due to Covid-19, State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said.

After a meeting with associations representing government doctors and other healthcare workers, Rajender on Tuesday said that special arrangements would be made at NIMS so that Covid-19 positive healthcare workers would be provided exclusive healthcare services.

