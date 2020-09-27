TS, AP at impasse over inter-state bus services

TSRTC says the decision is left to APSRTC to take final call on reducing route kilometres in TS

Hyderabad: Travel plans to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh may have to wait longer with a stand-off between the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and its AP counterpart over resumption of inter-state services is continuing.

Despite several meetings between the two corporations on the issue, no decision has been taken so far to operate inter-state buses in both the States. Recently, the TSRTC officials made proposals on operating an equal number of buses on select routes so that there would not be a difference in daily revenue.

Since bifurcation, APSRTC has been operating buses on 2.5 lakh route kilometres in Telangana while TSRTC used to run buses on 1.5 lakh route km in AP. This prompted the TSRTC to bring down the APSRTC route km in Telangana, since the higher route km by APSRTC was affecting the TSRTC revenue, apart from asserting that inter-state services will be operated only if APSRTC accepted Telangana’s proposals.

TSRTC chief manager Muni Shekar said the decision was left to the APSRTC to take a final call on reducing the route km.

“The inter-state buses from Telangana to AP are 750 while APSRTC runs 1,006 buses in Telangana. At the end of the day, we want both corporations to generate equal revenue,” he said. During the last week’s meeting, APSRTC officials were asked to bring their operations on par with that of TSRTC. However, they were yet to decide on this, which was delaying inter-state services, he said.

Thousands of passengers used to travel by bus between Hyderabad and Vijayawada route, one of the busiest routes in both the States. Now, passengers are relying on their own vehicles or private transportation since there have been no passenger trains to Vijayawada except a couple of special trains.

The inter-state bus services between TS and AP were suspended when the lockdown began in late March. Though TSRTC resumed inter-district services in May, it is yet to begin both city and inter-state services.

Inter-state services to K’taka, Maha from Friday

Meanwhile, the inter-state bus services from Hyderabad to Karnataka and Maharashtra will be restored on Friday following a clearance given by the State government.

TSRTC will operate around 400 buses to these two States while waiting for a clearer picture to emerge on services to AP, where it runs nearly 750 buses.

According to RTC authorities, the road transport corporations of Karnataka and Maharashtra States will also restore their operations to Telangana. The important routes in these states are Raichur, Bidar, Nanded, Mumbai, Pune, Gulbarga, Nagpur and Chandrapur, officials added.

731 buses operated on day 1

Hyderabad: Resuming the city services, the TSRTC has been operating a total of 731 buses in 39 main routes with a frequency of 5 minutes to 45 minutes on different routes.

According to TSRTC, there are around 2,800 buses in Greater Hyderabad. With State government permitting RTC to resume the operations with 25 per cent, officials are operating 731 buses.

Among 39 routes, more buses were operated on routes such as Patancheru-Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam-Jubilee Bus Station, Uppal-Mehdipatnam, Secunderabad-Dilsukhnagar and Koti-Gandimysamma.

Though the occupancy remained low, weekend being one of the reasons, the authorities are expecting a steady rise in patronage in the coming days. RTC authorities said that once educational institutions reopen, buses will see good daily occupancy.

For the convenience of passengers, RTC has also provided bus pass facility through 15 counters including at Rathifile, ECIL, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam, CBS terminal, KPHB and Medchal.

