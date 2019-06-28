TS, AP to come up with action plan on water sharing

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments decided to resolve pending issues, especially river water disputes, between both the States in a time-bound manner. Chief Ministers K Chandrashekhar Rao and YS Jaganmohan Reddy have set July 15 as the deadline for preparing a preliminary report on the usage of river water resources, besides focusing on minor issues, which can be resolved amicably within fixed timeframes.

Addressing a joint press conference with Health Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday evening, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said long-pending issues, including problems arising out of the State bifurcation, were widely discussed during the meeting chaired by the Chief Ministers. “The officials have been asked to propose solutions for all pending issues and resolve minor issues in a friendly manner within fixed timeframes. Both the Chief Ministers behaved like statesmen and set an agenda for the Ministers and the officials to resolve all issues in a give-and-take manner,” he said. Unresolved issues pending in tribunals, courts and the Central government were also discussed.

Officials were instructed to prepare a plan of action to work together in case of inter-State issues arising with other neighbouring States as well as the Central government. The Secretaries, Principal Advisors and Chief Engineers of both the States were asked to study and advise on the optimum usage of Godavari water, which is in surplus. Further, the Chief Secretaries of both the States will study and find an amicable solution to monetary issues between the States.

Responding to a question on handing over the Andhra Pradesh buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana, Rajendranath Reddy said the previous Andhra Pradesh government shifted the entire administration from Hyderabad to Amaravati hastily despite a provision to function from Hyderabad for 10 years. The upkeep and maintenance of these buildings, including payment of power bills, were ignored. We felt that it was better to hand them over to the Telangana government and put them to judicious use rather than letting them rot,” he added.

State Health Minister Etela Rajender said in continuation of the meetings initiated by both the Chief Ministers, officials from both the States, including Government Advisors, Chief Secretaries and other officials, would hold further discussions over next day or two to resolve pending issues. He said more meetings were likely to be held between both the States whenever required.

“The Chief Ministers of both the States have set an example for others, in resolving inter-State disputes. Irrigation was the primary subject of discussion besides pending issues of finance, power and others. Chandrashekhar Rao is aware of the water crisis in both the States and asked the officials to expedite works for a speedy supply of irrigation water,” Rajender said. He said Telangana had faced several issues after the State bifurcation and overcame them in a phased manner, which could be emulated now by setting priorities.

Etela said Chandrashekhar Rao was a firm believer of cooperative administration and qualitative change and that the Chief Minister wanted to resolve disputes between both the States in the best interests of people of respective States in a cordial and friendly manner. The objective of the meeting was to re-establish the brotherhood between both the States, he said.

