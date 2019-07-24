TS, AP urged to reject mining plans in Nallamala

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Human Rights Forum on Wednesday demanded that the Central government withdraw all proposals to explore uranium ore in Amrabad Tiger Reserve in the Nallamala forests of Nagarkurnool district. It also urged Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to make it clear to the Centre they were against any kind of mining in the Nallamala forest region, HRF said.

It may be recalled that the Centre’s Forest Advisory Committee this past May gave an in-principle approval for exploratory drilling for uranium ore in 83 sq km of forest, mostly in the tiger reserve.

HRF coordination committee member for Telangana and AP, V S Krishna and T Parimala, HRF Mahbubnagar district convener, in a statement, said Nallamala forest was an ecological hotspot and prospect of any mining, “truly boggles the mind.” They said a nine-member HRF team on Tuesday visited several villages in Amrabad and Padara mandals and spoke with the local people as well as Political JAC Against Nallamala Uranium representatives.

Uranium mining would deplete springs and rivulets, poison the land and Krishna river with truly frightening implications for Nagarjuna reservoir. Residents of Hyderabad as well as those in Telangana and AP relying on Krishna water would have to bear the consequences. Livelihood of the Chenchus, a vulnerable tribal group who live in these forests, would be the worst hit, in addition to loss of forest and wildlife, they said.

“Despite the orchestrated hype all the way from the Prime Minister’s Office down to various nuclear energy lobbies” that atomic power was the answer to the nation’s energy needs, nuclear power was actually more expensive than power from conventional sources, HRF said.

