TS, AP will strive to irrigate every acre of land: KCR

By | Published: 1:55 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the governments of both the Telugu States would strive hard to make use of every drop of the 5,000 tmc surplus and also assured waters available for them in the Godavari and the Krishna basins to extend irrigation facilities to every acre of land in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan, he said the Cabinet meeting chaired by him endorsed the decision to maintain cordial relations with Andhra Pradesh in river water sharing while working for mutual benefit and development.

Both the States have a riparian share of 1,480 tmc of water in Godavari and 811 tmc from Krishna. Because the two Telugu States happened to be the lower riparian States, they were entitled for the unutilised surplus waters. Over 5000 tmc of water was flowing waste into the Bay of Bengal every year. The average annual inflows into the Krishna basin projects, especially into the Srisailam project would be in the order of 1,200 tmc. The focus of both the governments would be on optimum utilisation of river waters and the positive outcome of their resolve would be evident in the next two to three years, he said. The joint efforts of the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would be appreciated by Telugus world over. He said Kaleshwaram project, which the State government could construct in a record three years would help irrigate over 45 lakh acres covering even partially fed ayacut of the Sriramsagar project.

CM to take part in pooja at Medigadda barrage

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he would take part in the pooja to be performed at Medigadda barrage marking the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project on June 21. The entire programme would be completed between 8 am and 10 am. Rao said his Cabinet colleagues would attend the poojas to be performed simultaneously at other important barrages such as Medigadda and Aannaram.

The Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh would also take part in the inauguration. Six helicopters would be engaged for ferrying the invitees to the project site. Representatives of the consortium of bankers that financed the project were also invited for the occasion. He said the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project would be memorable event in the history of the State and it calls for celebrations all over.

Will fulfill promise on enhancing retirerment age, PRC: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government would fulfill the poll promise of enhancing the retirement age to 61 and to finalise the new PRC.

Talking to media persons, he said enhancement of retirement age and the PRC would be handed out as part of a common package after talking to the employee organisations soon. “We will explain the financial status of the State to the organisations concerned before taking a final decision on the PRC,” he added. The Chief Minister said that the municipal polls would be held soon in the State. It would be followed by elections to the cooperative bodies. He stated that the new Panchayati Raj Act would be implemented effectively.

We will maintain constitutional relations with Centre: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that the State would maintain constitutional relations with the Centre. Talking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, he said the TRS was not part of the NDA, which was a fact known to everyone. “People voted Modi to power at the Centre and he will do what he has to at the Centre. People have given us the responsibility in the State and we will be doing what we are supposed to do in the State.” Rao clarified that he was the one who took a tough stand against Modi in the beginning of his first stint and even called him fascist.

CM dismisses Kishan Reddy’s allegations as joke

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dismissed as a joke Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s allegations that Hyderabad had turned into a haven for terrorists.

Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said people were laughing at Kishan Reddy’s allegations since the State had the envious record of not even a single communal incident taking place since the State formation in 2014. “No other State can boast of such a record. It is absurd to level such allegations when the State has an excellent image of communal harmony,” he said, adding that Kishan Reddy had become a laughing stock after making the allegation.

It may be recalled that Kishan Reddy, representing Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, had sought to paint the capital as safe haven for terrorists immediately after he was sworn in as a Union Minister. In fact, media reports subsequently said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, peeved by the adverse publicity, had ticked off his deputy for making such allegations.

