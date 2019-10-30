Telangana asks Centre to expedite transfer of Defence lands

By | Published: 3:58 pm 4:48 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite the transfer of 39.40 acre of Defence land to the State government so that works under the Strategic Road Development Plan can be taken up.

Rama Rao, who met with Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking the Defence land, said: “As part of the Prime Minister’s vision to improve the road network to boost economic development of the nation, Telangana State has taken up SRDP which includes, inter alia, improvement of the Nagpur-Hyderabad sector on National Highway 44 with a 11 km elevated corridor which requires 39.40 acre of Defence land along NH-44.”

Stating that this would also improve connectivity between Nagpur and Hyderabad, the Minister pointed out that it would also benefit the Secunderabad Cantonment area by completely decongesting it.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had, in a letter to the Defence Minister dated May 2, 2017, requested the Centre to transfer the Defence land, but no orders had been received till now, the Minister said.

