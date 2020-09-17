TS Assembly, Council session cut short amid Covid fears

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, while adjourning the respective Houses, said the session which started on September 7 was supposed to be conducted till September 28, but had to be curtailed due to fear of further spread of Covid 19.

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Monsoon session of the Telangana State Legislature concluded ahead of schedule on Wednesday with both the Houses being adjourned sine die over fears of the spread of coronavirus following couple of legislators and staff testing positive for the virus.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, while adjourning the respective Houses, said the session which started on September 7 was supposed to be conducted till September 28, but had to be curtailed due to fear of further spread of Covid 19.

“As 1,200 people including legislators, police, media and others are attending the monsoon session, there is a general apprehension about the spread of the virus. Even though we have taken all precautions and adopting all the norms prescribed by the authorities, the mood of the House at large is that there is a possibility of spread of the pandemic,” Gutha Sukender Reddy said explaining the reasons behind the decision to cut short the Monsoon session.

Later, addressing the media, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that both Houses completed their businesses with the help of all the members. “The opposition also behaved very well and cooperated throughout the proceedings,” he said, adding that the presiding officers had to take the decision to cut short the session after two MLAs and few police and support staff tested positive.

12 Bills and 2 Resolutions

Enlisting the business undertaken and completed during the monsoon session, the Minister said that the government could pass 12 bills including the historical Revenue Bills, and BS iPass bill, and 11 condolence motions including that of former President Pranab Mukherjee and Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. Both the houses also adopted two government resolutions one urging Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the other demanding the Centre to withdraw the draconian Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, unanimously.

“The Chief Minister explained how the New electricity Bill could affected the farming sector in the State,” he said giving statistics of the duration that the treasury and opposition benches utilized in the Assembly and the Council during the eight working days that the legislature functioned.

“The opposition says that ruling party usurped all the time and gagged their voice, the fact is that leader of the house Chief Minister spoke for 4.52 hours, where as AIMIM and Congress floor leaders together utilised 5.04 hours,” he said. While the 103 member strong TRS utilized 8.39 hours , Congress members spoke for 3.54 hours and AIMIM utilized 3.05 hours.

Whereas the Council worked for 22.57 hours during eight working days, against 31.52 hours of Assembly. 14 Ministers spoke and 63 members participated in the discussions. Chief Minister and Ministers utilised 10.14 hours, Chief Minister alone utilised 1.28 hours, AIMIM floor leader utilised 1.04 hours, Congress floor leader spoke for 2.02 hours and BJP floor leader spoke for 1.13 hours. In both the houses no time was lost due to deviations or disturbances indicating a peaceful conduct and conclusion of the monsoon session.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .