TS Assembly passes resolution opposing uranium mining in Nallamala

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Central government not to permit or allow mining operations of uranium in Nallamala forest area of the State. The resolution was passed after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responded to a request from Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday.

Introducing the resolution in the Assembly, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said the rich biodiversity of Nallamala forest will face severe threat if mining for uranium is allowed in the area. The hills and valleys of Nallamala are also catchment area for River Krishna, he said. “The forests are also home to Chenchu tribals as well as tigers, leopards, bears, spotted deer, Nilgai and many other creatures. They are also a rich repository of medicinal plants,” he stated.

The Minister pointed out that radiation from mining will impact agriculture, air and drinking water, turning human life into a misery. The experiences of uranium mining even in advanced countries, also demonstrated its ill effects. “In this context, the entire people of Telangana State are strongly opposed to the proposals for uranium mining in Nallamalas. The State Legislature is in agreement with the views of people and urges the Centre to withdraw all its proposals in this regard,” he added.

