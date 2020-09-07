TS Assembly recalls Pranab Mukherjee’s role in Telangana State formation

Recalling the role played by the former President in the formation of the State, Chief Minister termed him as a towering personality in the Indian political arena, and said that the Pranab Mukherjee has played a key role.

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a condolence motion after recalling the services of former President Pranab Mukherjee .Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao moving the condolence motions said ” this house places on record its deep sense of sorrow at the demise of Pranab Mukherjee , former President of India and conveys sympathy to the members of the bereaved family”.

Recalling the role played by the former President in the formation of the State, Chief Minister termed him as a towering personality in the Indian political arena, and said that the Pranab Mukherjee has played a key role in the development of the nation after the 1970s. “Pranab is the epitome of discipline and hard work. Born in a village in West Bengal he used to swim across a stream to reach his school. He is a man of all seasons and held different ministries with ease and rendered yeomen service to the nation,” he said.

Chief Minister said that Pranab Da as he was fondly addressed was awarded as one of the top five finance ministers of the world and had experience in dealing with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and International Monetary Fund. “He played a key role in achieving a common ground in the coalition governments and was an excellent trouble shooter. He might have differed with others on issues but never personally criticised any one. Even if he does, he used to apologise,” Chief Minister said.

Remembering Pranab Mukherjee for the fatherly guidance he gave during and after the formation of Telangana State, Chief Minister said that it was Pranab who had signed the Telangana bill as President of India.

Syed Ahmad Pasha Quadri of MIM, Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy, Health Minister E Rajender, Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Balka Suman , Sudhir Reddy , CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Congress MLA Rajagopal Reddy also described Pranab Mukherjee as a great leader who has left his mark on Indian political arena for over five decades.

