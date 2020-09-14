Assembly Speaker congratulates Harish Rao for quick Covid recovery

Before taking up the Question Hour on Monday, Assembly Speaker Srinivas Reddy congratulated Rao for the quick recovery and showing up for work at the Monsoon session

Hyderabad: State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy congratulated Finance Minister T Harish Rao on his recovery from Covid-19 and showing up for work at the Monsoon session of the State Legislature.

Before taking up the Question Hour on Monday, Srinivas Reddy congratulated Rao for the quick recovery. He also asked other members who had not undergone the Covid-19 test to use the testing facility in the Assembly premises.

