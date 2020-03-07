TS Assembly to pass resolution on CAA implementation: CM KCR

By | Published: 12:35 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday reiterated the State government’s decision to pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)and National Population Registry (NPR). He assured to take up a detailed discussion on CAA and NPR before the Assembly passed a resolution opposing their implementation.

Speaking in the Assembly during the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s speech here, Chandrashekhar Rao said each political party has clear policy on their stand on CAA as per the constitutional right. He welcomed all political parties to participate in the discussion, but urged them to maintain restraint inside as well as outside the Legislative Assembly to maintain peace and harmony in the State.

“Let us pass the resolution on CAA and NPR to express views of people in the State to the Centre which will take final decision on the issue,” the Chief Minister said. He was intervening when BJP MLA T Raja Singh raised objections over AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi took objection to the Governor’s speech for not mentioning issues pertaining to CAA and NPR as well as delay in release of GST dues by the Centre which dented the implementation of welfare schemes in the State.

While stating that Owaisi’s statement over delay in release of GST funds had its impact on the State government’s schemes, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Centre released about Rs 1,000 crore after TRS MPs fought in the Parliament for GST dues. He said the Centre is yet to release GST dues amounting to crores of rupees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter