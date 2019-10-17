TS assisting Maharashtra for smooth polls: Chief Secretary

By | Published: 5:23 pm 5:31 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has taken several steps in coordination with the Maharashtra government to assist that State in the smooth conduct of the Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, Chief Secretary SK Joshi has said.

During a video conference with officials from the Election Commission of India in New Delhi, Joshi said particular attention was being paid to the four bordering districts of Gadchiroli, Nanded, Chandrapur and Yavatmal and the 14 check-posts on roads connecting Telangana and Maharashtra.

Joshi informed the ECI officials that a coordination meeting was already held with Maharashtra officials. Telangana will ensure implementation of dry day 48 hours before the polling begins on October 21 and also on the day of counting of votes.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy informed the ECI officials that Telangana police was working along with Maharashtra police and has already deployed 1,800 home guards. Telangana has also installed CCTV cameras at the checkposts on roads connecting with Maharashtra to monitor vehicle and people movement.

The meeting was attended among others by Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi and Additional Director General of Police Jitender.

