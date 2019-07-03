TS becomes trendsetter with Sarsala Compensatory Afforestation work

By | Published: 2:00 am

Hyderabad: The compensatory afforestation programme at Sarsala village, where 1,100 saplings were planted in each of the 20 hectares of Degraded Forest Land (DFL), is set to stay as a landmark achievement for Telangana State. And this is not just for the speed at which the Government cracked down on the attackers who severely injured a woman Forest Range Officer and beat up several of her colleagues who were at the village on Sunday for the tree plantation programme.

The Sarsala Compensatory Afforestation (CA) work demonstrates how the State became a trendsetter, a first in the country, to be allowed to use DFL for CA works. It may be recalled that CA plantation was taken up at Sarsala as part of afforestation following diversion of 3168.13 HA of forest land for Kaleshwaram project.

Before Kaleshwaram, no State was permitted to use DFL for CA programmes. And therein lies a story of how Telangana State changed the course of compensatory afforestation for the country, a fact not known to many.

The use of DFL for CA did not come easy for Telangana as the State Government officials had to work hard to prepare their case before the Centre’s Forest Advisory Committee. “We had to anticipate every possible scenario and question that the FAC could pose for granting the Stage I clearance,” a Forest Department official told Telangana Today.

Failure to offer justifiable replies would have meant a back to the drawing board moment for the State.

And sure enough, in its October 24, 2017 meeting, the FAC found that about 400 HA of land identified for CA would not meet the CA criteria. “Had we not solved it then and there, we would have had to wait for the next FAC meeting resulting in additional wait of a month or two with a possible cascading effect on the entire project work,” another official said.

State officials at the FAC meeting, who were prepared for all possible scenarios and to offer various alternatives in case of just such a question being raised, explained that with every passing year, the ‘ideal’ land for CA works – open land with a topsoil ideal for tree planting – was more and more difficult to find. This was not just in Telangana but in all other States seeking similar clearances with land being a finite resource.

Telangana proposed that while it will keep the entire ‘land’for-land’ identified for the diverted forest area, including the ‘not suitable for planting’ portions, it asked that it be allowed to use DFL to make up the shortfall of the 400-odd acres found unfit by FAC for Kaleshwaram’s CA activities. The State also said it was ready to plant a higher than normal number of trees per hectare as part of the solution.

The entire idea of CA work is to ensure tree cover lost in forest land used for a project to be generated elsewhere. And if this tree density can be increased by using DFL, it would be a win-win situation for everyone, the official explained.

The FAC not only agreed to Telangana’s solution making Kaleshwaram and the State the first in the country to use DFL land for CA activities but gave the Stage I forest and environment clearances the same day. It subsequently issued guidelines on November 8, 2017, to all States on how they too could go about this process.

This was followed by the final Stage II forest and environment clearances for Kaleshwaram that was issued to Telangana on November 24, 2017. “This was rarely heard of. Normally, this process takes anywhere up to 300 days or more,” an official told Telangana Today.

This also paved way for speedy clearances for the Sitarama and the Palamuru irrigation projects in the State and others in different States, the official added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter