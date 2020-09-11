TS BIE warns private colleges against laying off staff

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday warned the managements of private junior colleges over the removal of teaching and non-teaching staff in the colleges and directed them to strictly follow the government orders issued under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, and norms of the Board.

In a press release, the BIE said it has been represented that some managements of private junior colleges have removed most of their existing staff from their college and were not paying salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic situation. It is against the government order, the Board said.

“All the managements of private junior colleges in the State, offering two-year intermediate course, are directed to strictly follow the government orders issued under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and norms of TS BIE, otherwise stringent action will be initiated against erring managements and also application of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2020-21 will not be considered in the absences of a prescribed number of staff,” it said.

