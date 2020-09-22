TS BJP takes up desperate fire-fighting exercise on central funds

The party spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said the release of Rs 290 crore by one ministry was projected as the total funds released by the Centre by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Tuesday sought to take up some fire-fighting exercise in the wake of the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey admitting in Parliament that only Rs 290 crore was released to Telangana State to fight Covid-19.

The party spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said the release of Rs 290 crore by one ministry was projected as the total funds released by the Centre by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao. “The Minister failed to mention the other releases by the Centre to the State government to contain Covid-19 only to mislead the people of the State,” he said.

Speaking to the media here, he said: “The Central government has, in fact, released a total amount of Rs 7,000 crore for migrant workers, for the people of the state, front-line warriors and it will be nice if the Minister notes down the details.”

“Rice under Garib Kalyan Yojna, pulses, gas cylinders (up to August month end), and medical supplies all amounting to Rs 2,151 crore when added to the Rs 4,849 crore released under devolution and other Central schemes will amount to Rs 7,000 crore as we have been claiming,” Rakesh Reddy said, and read out a list that included EPF withdrawals by individuals and devolution of Central taxes without explaining how these were related to the fight against Covid-19.

