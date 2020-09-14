TS-bPASS curbs corruption, says KTR

Minister says task force will monitor the implementation of scheme

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said about 95.15 per cent of the total 1.25 lakh building permissions sought over the last three years were for constructions in plots measuring less than 600 sq.yards. The TS-bPASS will provide the much-needed relief for these 95 per cent applicants, he said.

The TS-bPASS, which was passed in the State Assembly here, is aimed at reducing human interface and bring transparency in issuing building permissions as well as make citizens more responsible. The authorities concerned are empowered to reject the application within the stipulated 21 days in case of documents’ requirement, misrepresentation of facts or violation of other regulations.

Further, the applicants should give a declaration allowing the municipal authorities to demolish the building concerned without prior notice, if he/she was found to have take up an unauthorised or illegal construction in violation of building regulations.

Explaining further, the Minister said Telangana was one of the fastest urbanising States with about 42 per cent of its population living in urban areas. He stated that the State government was bringing several reforms including the new Municipal Act as well as the new Revenue Acts to ensure quality living for denizens in urban areas through planned and sustainable development of infrastructure.

“All these reforms are citizen-centric to provide transparent and speedy services to people. The TS-bPASS is another such service which reduces human interference and thus, curbs corruption as well as ensures speedy permissions,” he added.

To ensure effective implementation of TS-bPASS, the State government will constitute Special Task Force Committees headed by the District Collector in the districts and the zonal commissioners in GHMC area to verify all approvals issued on self-certification basis. The Committee is authorised to inspect, verify and even cancel permissions during post-approval scrutiny, in case of misrepresentation of facts.

Another TS-bPASS committee headed by the District Collectors in the districts and the GHMC commissioner in Hyderabad, will review, monitor and supervise the disposal of both building and layout applications received under the Single Window system.

The Minister warned of stringent action against erring officials in case of delay in issuing building permissions and also against officials who issue permissions for constructions in violation of established regulations.

