TS budget session from Sept 9

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Hyderabad: The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council will commence on September 9. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is expected to present the full-fledged budget on the first day of the forthcoming session.

On Sunday, Governor ESL Narasimhan issued orders summoning the second Telangana Legislative Assembly for its fourth session and the Legislative Council for its 14th session to commence from 11.30 am on September 9. The business advisory committee meeting also will be held on the same day to decide the functioning days of the session as well as business to be conducted during the session.

The State government presented a Vote on Account budget in February ahead of the Lok Sabha, for a period of six months, which will conclude on September 30. The Chief Minister presented the Vote on Account budget as there was no clarity in allocations made by the Central government ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The State government completed all the exercises for presenting a full-fledged budget. In the last week, Chandrashekhar Rao reviewed the budget preparations and directed the officials to make allocations only after considering ground realties, including revenues and necessities, of the State. The budget is likely to give priority to public welfare and agricultural development, besides improving infrastructure and industrial development.

