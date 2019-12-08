TS Cabinet to meet on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:52 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet will meet at Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, at 5 pm on Wednesday, the CMO said on Saturday. Issues related to irrigation projects such as barrage at Dummugudem for hydel power generation and to store Godavari water, and enactment of the new Revenue Act are likely to be discussed.

