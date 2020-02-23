TS’ Chandini for World Junior Tennis Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad girl Chandini Srinivasan has been selected for the Indian team that will compete in the World Junior Tennis Championship for under-14, scheduled to be held in Gold Coast in Australia in March, 2020.

The talented youngster, who is ranked No.2 in AITA rankings in under-14 category, is part of three-member Indian team which also has Haryana’s Shruthi Ahlawat and New Delh’s Riya Sachdeva.

Chandini had earlier represented India in the under-12 Asian team championship, held in Kazakhstan in September 2018. She started playing the game of tennis at the age of seven and half years and had trained at Bhavan’s School, Sainikpur, Vasishta Tennis Academy, ARA in Ahmedabad and SKTA Hyderabad. The Mohun Grammar School’s student is in super form recently winning six super series titles in the under-14 category in last six months.

