TS Chief Secretary meets officials over pending issues

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday convened a meeting with principal secretaries of various departments and gathered information regarding pending assurances of the Central government as per AP Reorganisation Act-2014.

The meeting was necessitated in view of Union Home Ministry called for a meeting of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretaries and State Reorganization secretaries on February 21 in New Delhi.

AK Manish, under Secretary of Union Home Department had asked Chief Secretaries of both the States to come up to discuss difficulties and disputes arising out of the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and issues relating to implementation of important infrastructure projects contained in Schedule XIII.

SK Joshi during the meeting on Saturday briefed by the department officials concerned on pending issues under the AP Reorganization Act such as AIIMS, Tribal university in both State, Horticulture university in Telangana, setting up of Integrated Steel plant in Khammam, 4000 MW power plant in Telangana, rail coach factory and improve rail connectivity in the State will come to discuss.

He also apprised by the department officials on progress of various other developmental activities. CS also procured the data related to the division of energy employees, handing over of government buildings and other pending AP Reorganization issues during the meeting.