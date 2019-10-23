TS Civic polls: Pleas lack cogent evidence, premature, says Bench

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL Bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Tuesday dismissed two writ pleas and set the ball rolling for conducting elections to urban civic bodies – Municipalities and Municipal Corporations – in the State.

While in one matter the Bench found a bar under the Constitution, it rejected the other case for being premature.

AK Reddy, a practising advocate, had filed the writ plea against the June 2019 schedule for delimitation of wards in Municipalities challenging publication of ward-wise photo electoral rolls and the manner in which the pre-election process for municipality elections in Telangana as being “illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and ultra vires the Telangana Municipalities Act and the Rules thereunder.”

He also sought a direction to the respondents that they “reconduct the entire pre-election process in the manner as prescribed under the Telangana Municipalities Act and the Rules thereunder and the earlier order of the High Court”.

In the second writ plea, filed by Mallareddy, it was contended that the action by authorities in identifying ST, SC, BC and women voters without informing representatives of political parties “was illegal, arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice.”

The petitioner also sought a direction to the authorities to conduct identification of the voters along with representatives of recognised political parties and that the court further direct the issue of a draft notification as per Rule 12 of The Telangana Municipalities Reservation of Seats in Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayat Rules 1995. This, the petitioner contended, would enable voters to give their views on the reservations.

According to the first petition, the High Court had earlier provided for 37 days for delimitation in a schedule spanning over 109 days. It was contended by the petitioner that under the impugned notification, this period was reduced to seven days. “It is humanly impossible to complete the action in seven days and the same was reduced to a formality,” the petitioner contended.

Five Members of Parliament also filed their affidavits before the court complaining of lack of opportunities, and that the relevant rules were followed in their breach.

In a common order, the Bench dismissed the petitions stating that Article 240 placed a Constitutional embargo on courts interfering with electoral matters. The Bench further said that insofar as misidentification and non-identification of voters was concerned, the plea lacked cogent evidence.

The Bench, speaking through the Chief Justice, pointed out that even preparation of voters list has not been completed. It also pointed out to the fact that the voter list of recently concluded Assembly elections could form the basis of the voter lists and, therefore, there can be no valid complaint. It also reasoned that persons alleged by misidentification and non-identification have not approached the court.

