TS Community in US organises ‘Vanabhojanalu’

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Peoples Association of Dallas (TPAD) brought Dallas Telugu community together one more time by organising “Vanabhojanalu” on June 15 at Pilot Knoll Park, in Argyle, Texas. The event started off with Ganesh pooja. Soon after, the guests were surprised with a Flash Mob dance by TPAD team. In a flawless execution, they cooked authentic Telangana delicacies and served food through multiple food stations.

The event was led by Chandra Reddy Police, TPAD President for 2019 with support from Lakshmi Poreddy (Joint Secretary), Anuradha Mekala (Treasurer), the Vanabhojanalu coordinators and Secretary Madhavi Lokireddy. Ajay Reddy, Rao Kalvala, Buchi Reddy Goli, Indu Pancharpula Madhavi Sunkireddy (Vice-Chair Board of Trustees), Mahendar Kamireddy, Upender Telugu, Rajvardhan Gondhi, Ravikanth Reddy Mamidi (Vice president), Deepthi Suryadevara, Sharath Yerram, and TPAD Advisors- Venu Bhagyanagar, Vikram Jangam, Vijay Reddy, Naresh Sunkireddy, Sateesh Nagilla and collaboration team – Vamshi Krishna and Sravan Nidiganti supported the execution of the event.

