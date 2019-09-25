‘TS culture, traditions now respected’

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Kothagudem: The TRS government was exploring and bringing forth forgotten culture and traditions for the benefit of future generations, TRS Floor Leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswar Rao said on Wednesday.

Because of the efforts of the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the State’s culture and traditions were now respected across the country. Earlier, the situation was different, no one used to care about Telangana people and their traditions, he said.

The MP and local MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao distributed Bathukamma sarees to women at Sujathanagar near Kothagudem. He said Bathukamma was a major festival for women in the State and women love to wear new sarees for the festival. But many could not afford it. That was why the Chief Minister decided to gift them sarees.

“There is no leader like Chandrashekhar Rao who could ensure both welfare of the people and development of the State,” Nageswar Rao said. Former Chief Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao used to fight for Telugu people’s pride and now Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao upheld the self-respect of the people, he said.

Because of the significance of welfare schemes such as Kalyanalakshmi, Rythu Bandhu and others being implemented in Telangana, people in neighbouring Maharashtra want to move to Telangana, the MP said. The Telangana government has been sharing its increasing wealth with the poor and farmers in all villages. The Bathukamma sarees scheme ensured employment to nearly 16,000 weavers, Nageswar Rao said. Later in the day, the MP and the MLA held a meeting with TSRTC officials and directed them to launch development works at Kothagudem and Paloncha bus stands immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter