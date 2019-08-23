TS discoms ready for any probe: Prabhakar Rao

By | Published: 10:28 pm 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Power utilities in Telangana are ready to face any probe, be it by CBI or a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, TS Transco and TS Genco Chairman & Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said on Friday. “We challenge that we are ready for such a probe,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Prabhakar Rao, referring to allegations of corruption and wrong-doing by the utilities levelled by State BJP president Dr K Laxman, also made it clear that the power utilities were independent entities and not under pressure from any one. “We are committed to providing quality power supply to all our consumers and I want to remove any apprehensions people may have about the utilities following the allegations,” Prabhakar Rao said.

He also dismissed the allegation that the utilities were facing collapse because of unpaid dues by the government. “These past five years, the government provided Rs 19,826 crore as subsidies in addition to another Rs 7,100 crore,” he said.

Prabhakar Rao said while he has great respect for Laxman, it was quite possible that he did not have the full facts and information that might have resulted in misinformed allegations being levelled against the power sector and utilities. On allegations of existing connectivity of the power grid between north and south India, Prabhakar Rao made it clear that establishment of this power corridor was a result of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao pursuing the issue with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited and taking the initiative to solve all right-of-way issues with the Maharashtra government.

