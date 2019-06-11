TS DOST phase-I: 1.05 lakh students allotted seats

By | Published: 1:15 am 1:34 am

Hyderabad: For a total intake of 3.83 lakh seats, the phase-I of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) saw allotment of only 1.05 lakh seats to students for admissions in various under-graduate courses in degree colleges across the State.

Out of 1,05,433 allotted seats in the phase I, girls were allotted 65,058 seats (61.7 per cent) while boys got 40,375 seats (38.3 per cent). The girls secured 15 ranks in the top 20.

Releasing the first list of selected candidates for under-graduate programmes of DOST here on Monday, TSCHE vice-chairman and convenor of DOST, Prof. R Limbadri said students who got seat alloted will receive SMS regarding it.

“The students who got seat allotment need to report online only (Online self-reporting) by paying Rs 1,000 or Rs 500 as case may be and are not required to report to the college immediately. The student should report to the college only on July 1”, he said.

Students who fail to confirm the seat online will forego the seat in the respective phase and has to exercise the web options freshly, Prof. Limbadri said adding that registrations and web options for phase II will start from June 10 and end on June 15.

The DOST has over 1.21 lakh students registered for various courses in phase I of whom 1.11 lakh students exercised their web options. About 5,996 students could not get seats due to insufficient web options.

Officials said that there are 2.78 lakh vacant seats after phase I and expressed hope that more than 2 lakh seats would be allotted after the completion of phase II.

T Papi Reddy, Chairman of TSCHE, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and other officials were present on the occasion.