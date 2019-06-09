TS-EAMCET 2019 results released

By | Published: 2:30 pm 2:31 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 82.47 per candidates in engineering stream and 93.01 per cent students in agriculture and medical stream have qualified in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 results declared here on Sunday.

More than 1.31 lakh students had appeared for the engineering entrance test and 1.08 lakh of them have qualified. Likewise, 63,758 out of 68,550 candidates who took test in agriculture, pharmacy and allied group (AM), have qualified.

Empati Kushwanth of Bhupalpally district in Telangana and Kuriseti Ravi Sri Teja of West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh have bagged first ranks in AM and Engineering streams respectively.

Announcing the results here today, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Prof. T Papi Reddy said EAMCET admission counselling is likely to commence from June 20.

