TS EAMCET: 202 B Pharmacy seats vacant

Hyderabad: As many as 202 seats in B Pharmacy remained vacant after final phase of admissions that were conducted for Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) qualified candidates.

The seat allotment orders were issued by the Commissionerate of Technical Education here on Wednesday. As many as 6,679 seats were available in 119 Pharmacy colleges across the State and of them 6,477 were allotted to candidates leaving 202 seats vacant.

For the final phase, a total of 7,793 seats in B Pharmacy, Pharm D and BioTechnology were available and of which 7,591 seats were allotted to students.

Candidates who received allotment order have to self-report online and make payment on or before August 26 failing which provisional seat allotment would be cancelled automatically, said Navin Mittal Commissioner of Technical Education.

