TS EAMCET (A&M): 81 per cent appear on Day-1

According to details provided by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, as many as 32,191 took the examination.

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: About 81.55 per cent out of 39,472 candidates appeared for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for A&M stream on Day 1 on Monday. The exam was conducted at 84 test centres, including 67 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh, as per Covid-19 safety measures.

According to details provided by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, as many as 32,191 took the examination. The test was held in two sessions i.e. 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. The centres in the State recorded 85.58 per cent turnout while it was 67.16 per cent in Andhra Pradesh. The entrance examination will conclude on Tuesday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .