TS EAMCET (A&M) on Sept 28, 29

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for A&M stream will be conducted on September 28 and 29.

This year, 78,970 candidates have registered for the test, which will be held in 84 centres, including 67 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh.

The test will be conducted in two sessions i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students will be allowed into venues one and a half hour prior to commencement of the examination i.e. 7.30 am for the morning session and 1.30 pm for the afternoon session.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

Students must carry a black/blue ballpoint pen, filled-in online application form, hall ticket, and community certificate for SC/ST candidates. Wearing of a mask is a must, and gloves, hand sanitiser and transparent water bottle will also be allowed.

“Around 6,000 candidates have not yet downloaded their hall tickets. They must do it immediately. This time, we have given the Google Maps details of the centre on the admit cards. Attestation on the filled-in online application form by gazetted officer/principal of the college concerned is not mandatory. All arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of the examination,” said TS Eamcet Convener Dr A Govardhan.

Like for the engineering entrance test, candidates appearing for the A&M stream must submit a self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus nor identified as a potential carrier of Covid-19.

Students should declare whether they have symptoms like cough, cold/running nose, fever, and breathing problem. The results of the A&M stream will be declared in the second week of October.

