TS-EAMCET: Engg web options from July 5

Hyderabad: The web options for admissions into engineering programmes through the Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) can be exercised from July 5 instead of July 1.

Candidates who qualified in the engineering stream TS-EAMCET and attended certificate verification can take part in the web option process.

So far, 37,413 candidates had attended certificate verification process and the last date to get certificates verified is July 3. However, the last date for payment of process fee and slot booking for certificate verification is July 1.

The procedure for payment of processing fee and slot booking has been placed on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in