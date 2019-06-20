TS EAMCET: Engineering stream web counselling from June 24

By | Published: 2:28 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase of web counselling for admissions into engineering courses through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS-EAMCET) will begin from June 24.

Students who qualified in the engineering stream of the EAMCET should fill basic information, pay processing fee and book a lot for certificate verification from June 24 to July 1. The EAMCET admission committee, which met here on Thursday, has issued web counselling schedule for engineering courses.

The verification of certificates will be conducted from June 27 to July 3. Candidates who attend certificate verification should exercise web options from June 27 to July 4 while provisional allotment will be done on July 6. Students who receive seat allotment in the first phase of web counselling should pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 6 to 12.

