TS-EAMCET: Final phase of web counseling from July 24

Published: 12:54 am 5:22 pm

Hyderabad: The final phase of web counselling for the Telangana State- Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance (TS-EAMCET) will commence from July 24.

Students who qualified in the engineering stream of the TS-EAMCET and wish to join an engineering or pharmacy programme can participate in the final phase of counselling.

For final phase admissions, online filing of basic information, payment of processing and slot booking for certificate verification can be done on July 24 and 25.

The verification of certificates for candidates who already booked slot will be held on July 26. Candidates can exercise web options from July 24 to 27 and seat allotment will be done on July 29.

Students who receive allotment order can pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 29 to 31, while reporting at the allotted college can be done on July 30 and 31.

More details have been made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.

