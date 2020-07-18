TS EAMCET likely to be held in August

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is likely to be conducted in August and this time, the number of exam sessions will be increased. The idea is to reduce the number of students per session by adding additional examination sessions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, 25,000 candidates take the entrance test per session. Now, this is being scaled down to 15,000. This will also help to maintain adequate physical distancing among the students in the test centres.

As per the earlier announced schedule, the EAMCET was supposed to be conducted in eight sessions i.e. two in a day for four days. Now with new norms being put in place, these eight sessions will be extended by adding three to four sessions and the number of days on which the entrance exam is conducted will also be extended. The morning session exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This process will be followed for conducting other common entrance tests, including Engineering Common Entrance Test, Education Common Entrance Test, Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, Integrated Common Entrance Test, Law Common Entrance Test, and the PG Law Common Entrance Test. Earlier, the EAMCET was supposed to be held from July 6 to 9. However, along with other entrance tests, it was postponed by the State government due to the pandemic. Now, efforts are being made to conduct these entrance tests in August after the High Court nod.

“As common entrance tests are held in computer-based mode, we have to depend on the service provider and in September they do not have slots. If these tests are not held in August, they have to be postponed till October and this will further delay commencement of the new academic year. As the matter of holding entrance tests is in the High Court, we will explain these issues to court and also inform about safety measures being taken against Covid-19. After court gives permission a schedule for all entrance tests will be announced,” officials said.

