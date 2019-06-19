TS-EAMCET: Notification for web counselling on June 24

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: A notification for web counselling for admissions into engineering courses through the Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) 2019 is likely to be issued on June 24.

A detailed admission schedule would be issued after the EAMCET admission committee meeting, which is slated to be held here on Thursday. Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. T Papi Reddy said on Wednesday the notification for engineering admissions through TS-EAMCET was likely to be notified on June 24.

Similarly a notification for lateral admissions into second year engineering and pharmacy courses through TS-Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) would be released on June 22. “As second-year engineering classes begin soon, the admissions process for TS-ECET will be completed at the earliest,” he said.

This year, more than 1.31 lakh students appeared for the engineering stream of TS-EAMCET and 1.08 lakh of them qualified. In TS-ECET, 27,123 students took the test, of whom 24,497 qualified. The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved 14 university engineering colleges with 3,055 seats and the same would be available for web counselling for the academic year 2019-20.

In case of private unaided engineering colleges, 200 were approved by AICTE with 1,05,120 seats. But, the universities were yet to release the list of affiliated colleges and seat intake.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter