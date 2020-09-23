TS EAMCET results likely on Oct 3

TRS MPs take a swipe at BJP leaders over their statements on Central funds released to the State

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 are likely to be released on or before October 3.

This year, a total of 1,43,330 students have registered of which 1,19,187 have appeared for the entrance examination conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The university has already released candidates’ response sheets and preliminary key for the TS EAMCET engineering stream and took objections, if any, on the key.

“We are planning to announce the results of TS EAMCET for engineering stream either on October 1 or 3. We will also release the final key on the same day,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the university authorities are making elaborate arrangements for holding the TS EAMCET for A&M stream on September 28 and 29, at 84 test centres including 67 in Telangana and 17 in Andhra Pradesh. This time, 78,970 candidates applied for A&M of the TS EAMCET. The hall-tickets were made available for download from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

The JNTU-H advised students to visit the allotted test centre well in advance to get acquaintaned with the location of the centre.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, students must wear a face mask and sanitize their hands frequently and maintain physical distancing in the examination centres.

To familiarise students with the computer-based entrance test, the JNTU-H authorities have made mock test available on the TS EAMCET 2020 website. Students can visit the website and practice the test.

“All arrangements are being put in place for conducting the entrance test. The results of TS EAMCET for A&M will be declared in the second week of October,” official added.

