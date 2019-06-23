TS-EAMCET web counselling from June 24

By | Published: 12:34 am 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase of web counselling for engineering admissions through the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) will start from June 24.

Students who qualified in the engineering stream of the EAMCET should fill basic information, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification from June 24 to July 1. For candidates who book the slot, verification of certificates will be conducted from June 27 to July 3.

Candidates who attend certificate verification should exercise web options from June 27 to July 4 and seat will be allotted on July 6. Students who receive seat allotment in the first phase of web counselling should pay tuition fee and self-report through the website from July 6 to 12. More details about the web counselling are made available on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in.