TS-EAMCET: Web options from July 1

Hyderabad: The web options for choosing engineering course and college through Telangana State-Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) will commence from July 1 and end on July 4.

The certificate verification will be held till July 3 and the last date for payment of processing fee and slot booking for verification of certificates is July 1.

