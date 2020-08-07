TS EAMCET website not available till Sunday night

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: EAMCET convener Dr A Govardhan said the TS EAMCET 2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ will not be available from 9 pm on August 7 till 9 pm on August 9.

He said the service provider of the TS EAMCET 2020 has planned a mandatory data centre annual maintenance power shutdown activity and due to this EAMCET website will be not available. All students and parents were requested to make a note of it.

