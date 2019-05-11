TS ECET-2019 conducted peacefully across Telangana, AP

By | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: The TS ECET-2019 was conducted peacefully across 85 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with 96.74 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the test on Saturday morning.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET-2019) for Diploma holders of Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy and for B.Sc.(Mathematics) Degree holders was conducted by JNT University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for lateral entry into BE/B.Tech/ B.Pharm courses.

According to a press release, Prof. T Papi Reddy, chairman, TSCHE, Prof. A Venugopal Reddy, chairman, TS ECET-2019 and Vice-Chancellor, JNTUH, Prof. A Govardhan, convener, TS ECET and Rector, JNTUH, Prof. M Chandra Mohan, co-convenor, TS ECET and Prof. G. Narasimha, coordinator and other university officials were present during the initial configuration drive of the computer based test.

In Telangana, 25,034 of the 25,599 registered candidates appeared for the test while in Andhra Pradesh, 2,438 candidates registered of whom 2,089 appeared. In overall terms for both the States, the test had 27,123 of the 28,037 canddiates writting the test, the press release added.