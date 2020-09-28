TS-ECET: 8,960 seats allotted

A total of 86 per cent seats were allotted out of 10,418 available seats in engineering and pharmacy courses in 295 colleges including university and private colleges

Hyderabad: The seat allotment for candidates who appeared for the phase-I web-based counselling for lateral entry admissions into engineering/pharmacy colleges through the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) 2020, was released on Monday.

As many as 24,832 candidates were qualified in the TS ECET 2020 of which 17,647 attended the certificate verification and 17,529 exercised web options. A total of 8,960 seats were allotted.

Commissioner of Technical Education and Convenor TS ECET 2020 Navin Mittal said candidates who received seat allotment must self-report online through the website https://tsecet.nic.in and pay required fee on or before October 3. The provisional allotment order will be cancelled if candidates fail to pay the fee or self-report online on or before October 3.

