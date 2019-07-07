TS-ECET final phase counselling from July 11

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The final phase of web counselling of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) 2019 will commence from July 11.

According to notification issued by the Commissioner of Technical Education, TS-ECET qualified students should fill online basic information, pay processing fee and book slot for certificate verification on July 11.

The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot in the final phase will be done on July 12. Students who participate in the certificate verification can exercise web options on July 12 and 13, and provisional seat allotment will be done on July 15.

Students who receive seat allotment should self-report online through the website, pay tuition fee, and report at the allotted college from July 15 to 17.

The Commissioner said guidelines for spot admissions will be placed on the website https://tsecet.nic.in.

The TS-ECET is conducted for diploma holder and BSc Mathematics degree holders for admissions into second year engineering and pharmacy courses offered by university and private colleges.

