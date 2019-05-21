TS-ECET results on Wednesday

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-ECET) will be declared on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Prof A Venugopal Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will release the results at JNTU-H.

The entrance test was written by 27,123 students out of 28,037 candidates who had registered. The exam was conducted on May 11 at 79 test centres in Telangana and six in Andhra Pradesh. The TS-ECET is conducted for diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree holders for lateral entry into the second year regular engineering and pharmacy courses.