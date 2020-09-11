TS ECET results out, 97.5 pc candidates qualify

The TS ECET results were released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy here on Friday

Hyderbad: A total of 97.58 per cent of candidates have qualified out of 25,448 who have appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020.

The TS ECET results were released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy here on Friday. According to details provided by the JNTU-H, a total of 28,041 students registered for the examination of which 25,448 appeared and 24,832 have qualified.

The rank cards can be downloaded from the website ttps://ecet.tsche.ac.in/h

Course wise, B Bheemeshwari of Wanaparthy (Pharmacy), Sivala Srinivasa Rao of Srikakulam, AP (BSc Mathematics), K Sai Praneeth of Nagarkurnool (Chemical Engineering), B Anjali of Khammam (Civil Engineering), Neelam Divya Sri of Mahabubabad (Computer Science and Engineering), K Vyshnavi of Saroornagar, Ranga Reddy (Electronics and Communication Engineering), J Varun Sai of Yacharam, Ranga Reddy (Electrical and Electronics Engineering), Ramagiri Reshma of Karminagar (Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering), Soma Sai Kishore of Warangal Urban (Mechanical Engineering), G Srujana of Hyderabad (Metallurgical Engineering), and P Saivarshan of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district district (Mining Engineering), have secured first rank in their respective courses.

Admission schedule from Sept 16

Meanwhile, the TS ECET admission committee has announced the first phase admission schedule.

The online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification is scheduled from September 16 to 23. The certificate verification will be held from September 19 to 23. Candidates who participate in certificate verification should exercise web options from September 19 to 25 and provisional seat allotment will be done on September 28. Students who receive seat allotment should pay tuition fee and self-report online from September 28 to October 3.

