TS-ECET to be held in 56 centres on Aug 31

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) is scheduled to be held on August 31 at 56 test centres including 52 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

A total of 28,040 students have registered for the test of which so far, 24,287 have downloaded their new hall tickets, the JNTU-H said on Thursday.

During the examination, candidates should produce new hall tickets, it said and advised students to visit the allotted test centre a day before the examination. They were asked to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently.

