TS-EdCET gains popularity

Hyderabad: The two-year BEd regular course in the Colleges of Education in the State is once again gaining popularity among students. The number of applications for the Telangana State-Education Common Entrance (TS-EdCET) 2019 indicate the same as they have increased by over 13,600 this year.

In 2017, nearly 64,000 candidates had applied. This number dipped to 38,698 last year but has now increased to 52,380.

Officials of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education attributed the increase in registrations to the change in the eligibility for the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) post.

The National Council for Teacher Education had changed the eligibility for the SGT and allowed BEd graduates to apply for the post. Earlier, the BEd graduates were eligible for the school assistant post only.

Of the total registrations this year, 12,458 are men and 39,922 are women. The entrance test will be held on May 31 in two sessions i.e from 10 am to 12 noon and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Like last year, the exam will be conducted in the computer-based mode at 80 test centres in Telangana and three test centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from https://edcet.tsche.ac.in till May 31.

Prof T Mrunalini, Dean, Faculty of Education and Convener TS-EdCET, advised candidates to reach the test venue 90 minutes prior to start of the exam.

“All those candidates who reach centre after commencement of the test will not be allowed into exam hall,” she said.

